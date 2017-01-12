'Distorted thinking' leads to lockup of 'Pillowcase Rapist'
Novelist and filmmaker William Peter Blatty, a former Jesuit school valedictorian who conjured a tale of demonic possession and gave millions the fright of their lives with the best-selling novel and Oscar-winning movie... A senior U.S. official says the Obama administration is aware of frequent contacts between President-elect Donald Trump's top national security adviser and Russia's ambassador to the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pop Star Fantasy! Rick Springfield Stripped Dow...
|13 hr
|ERIC
|19
|The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time
|14 hr
|Did You See That
|1
|Elvis Presley's smothering mother could have be...
|19 hr
|Elvis Dead
|6
|Michael Jackson's daughter 'incredibly offended...
|Jan 12
|BHM5267
|2
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Jan 12
|chugs are POS
|15
|Steve Perry on Journey's Arnel Pineda: 'He's Th... (Jun '14)
|Jan 11
|aq dragon
|6
|U2's Adam Clayton says flawed democracy brought...
|Jan 10
|Walkin Boss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC