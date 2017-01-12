'Distorted thinking' leads to lockup ...

'Distorted thinking' leads to lockup of 'Pillowcase Rapist'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Novelist and filmmaker William Peter Blatty, a former Jesuit school valedictorian who conjured a tale of demonic possession and gave millions the fright of their lives with the best-selling novel and Oscar-winning movie... A senior U.S. official says the Obama administration is aware of frequent contacts between President-elect Donald Trump's top national security adviser and Russia's ambassador to the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pop Star Fantasy! Rick Springfield Stripped Dow... 13 hr ERIC 19
News The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time 14 hr Did You See That 1
News Elvis Presley's smothering mother could have be... 19 hr Elvis Dead 6
News Michael Jackson's daughter 'incredibly offended... Jan 12 BHM5267 2
News Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15) Jan 12 chugs are POS 15
News Steve Perry on Journey's Arnel Pineda: 'He's Th... (Jun '14) Jan 11 aq dragon 6
News U2's Adam Clayton says flawed democracy brought... Jan 10 Walkin Boss 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,886 • Total comments across all topics: 277,919,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC