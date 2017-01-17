Director Brett Ratner to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Brett Ratner will receive the 2,599th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today for directing films that have grossed more than $2 billion at the global box office. Comedian Eddie Murphy, who Ratner directed in the 2011 action comedy “Tower Heist,” producer Brian Grazer and Warner Bros.
