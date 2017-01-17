Denise Welch reveals son's ode to pos...

Denise Welch reveals son's ode to postnatal depression

Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Proud mum Denise Welch has revealed that her son wrote a song about the postnatal depression she suffered after he was born. The actress is now five years sober from her previous alcohol and drug use and said that son Matt Healy's band The 1975 had included the tribute to her on their Brit award and Mercury Prize-nominated album I Like It When You Sleep For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It.

Chicago, IL

