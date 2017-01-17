Denise Welch reveals son's ode to postnatal depression
Proud mum Denise Welch has revealed that her son wrote a song about the postnatal depression she suffered after he was born. The actress is now five years sober from her previous alcohol and drug use and said that son Matt Healy's band The 1975 had included the tribute to her on their Brit award and Mercury Prize-nominated album I Like It When You Sleep For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch Rae Sremmurd Deliver France's Weather For...
|10 min
|No Thanks
|3
|Weird things you didn't know about Elvis
|21 hr
|Hectic Times
|10
|Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 22-28
|23 hr
|aq dragon
|2
|Michael Jackson's final days will now be told i...
|23 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|Prince Beats Michael Jackson's Digital Songs Ch... (May '16)
|Tue
|The Power Of Mast...
|128
|Keith Richards criticises The Beatles as a live... (Jul '16)
|Tue
|The Power Of Mast...
|9
|Celebrity birthdays for April 21 (Apr '11)
|Mon
|tony briar mitchell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC