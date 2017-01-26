Decades-old slaying of Righteous Brot...

Decades-old slaying of Righteous Brothers singer's ex solved

15 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Los Angeles County authorities say they've solved the 1976 rape and killing of the ex-wife of Righteous Brothers singer Bill Medley. The Sheriff's Department announced Friday that investigators have identified a suspect in the death of Karen Klaas by using DNA from a relative of the suspect.

