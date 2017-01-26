Decades-old slaying of Righteous Brothers singer's ex solved
Los Angeles County authorities say they've solved the 1976 rape and killing of the ex-wife of Righteous Brothers singer Bill Medley. The Sheriff's Department announced Friday that investigators have identified a suspect in the death of Karen Klaas by using DNA from a relative of the suspect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donny Osmond says Michael Jackson No. 1 hit was... (Jan '15)
|18 min
|The Power Of Mast...
|29
|Wade Robson Claims Michael Jackson's Companies ...
|1 hr
|Spotted Wee
|17
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|4 hr
|x dem
|53
|Fatal stabbing suspect gets 35 years in prison (Mar '16)
|19 hr
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|David Bowie: Remembered a year on
|19 hr
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|French plaits, Barbie's boyfriend and Olly Murs...
|Fri
|French Phart
|2
|Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his...
|Thu
|Chris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC