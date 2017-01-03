David Bowie's 1971 album Hunky Dory v...

David Bowie's 1971 album Hunky Dory voted most popular

The fourth of his 25 albums, containing the hit tracks Changes, Oh! You Pretty Things, and Life On Mars?, was voted for by BBC Radio 6 Music listeners in a poll launched in the days leading up to the one-year anniversary of his death. Released in December 45 years ago, the album rocketed to number three in the UK charts, a position it held for 69 weeks.

Chicago, IL

