David Bowie nominated for two posthum...

David Bowie nominated for two posthumous Brit Awards

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Guardian-series.co.uk

He will go up against Craig David, Michael Kiwanuka and Skepta for the British male solo artist prize, while his record Blackstar, released two days before he died of cancer on January 10 2016, has been shortlisted for the MasterCard British Album of the Year. It will compete against Skepta's Mercury Prize-winning album Konnichiwa, The 1975's I Like It When You Sleep For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It, Kano's Made In The Manor and Michael Kiwanuka's Love & Hate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Guardian-series.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pop Star Fantasy! Rick Springfield Stripped Dow... 19 hr ERIC 19
News The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time 20 hr Did You See That 1
News Elvis Presley's smothering mother could have be... Sat Elvis Dead 6
News Michael Jackson's daughter 'incredibly offended... Jan 12 BHM5267 2
News Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15) Jan 12 chugs are POS 15
News Steve Perry on Journey's Arnel Pineda: 'He's Th... (Jun '14) Jan 11 aq dragon 6
News U2's Adam Clayton says flawed democracy brought... Jan 10 Walkin Boss 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Cuba
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,617 • Total comments across all topics: 277,924,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC