David Bowie nominated for two posthumous Brit Awards
He will go up against Craig David, Michael Kiwanuka and Skepta for the British male solo artist prize, while his record Blackstar, released two days before he died of cancer on January 10 2016, has been shortlisted for the MasterCard British Album of the Year. It will compete against Skepta's Mercury Prize-winning album Konnichiwa, The 1975's I Like It When You Sleep For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It, Kano's Made In The Manor and Michael Kiwanuka's Love & Hate.
