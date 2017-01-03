David Bowie learned of terminal cance...

David Bowie learned of terminal cancer 'three months before death'

Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

A BBC documentary to be aired on what would have been Bowie's 70th birthday revealed the singer found out his treatment was to be stopped as he was starring in death-shrouded music video Lazarus. Speaking on David Bowie: The Last Five Years, director of the music video Johan Renck, said: "I found out later that the week we were shooting is when he found out that it is over.

