David Bowie learned of terminal cancer 'three months before death'
A BBC documentary to be aired on what would have been Bowie's 70th birthday revealed the singer found out his treatment was to be stopped as he was starring in death-shrouded music video Lazarus. Speaking on David Bowie: The Last Five Years, director of the music video Johan Renck, said: "I found out later that the week we were shooting is when he found out that it is over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has Janet Jackson secretly become a Muslim foll...
|41 min
|Aziz
|10
|Here's How Graceland Is Celebrating Elvis' Birt...
|6 hr
|concerned res
|2
|Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton'
|8 hr
|duke
|3
|Picture Exclusive: Madonna, 58, gives an overze...
|9 hr
|Bimbo Cowdonna
|1
|Bruce Springsteen questions Donald Trump's comp...
|Thu
|Well Well
|16
|How Marie Osmond found strength through song
|Thu
|james wiliams
|1
|Marie Osmond interview: The Osmonds bring Chris...
|Tue
|james wiliams
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC