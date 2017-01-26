Cyndi Lauper slams Madonna's Women's March speech
The 'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun' hitmaker was "glad" Madonna went to the march in Washington D.C. on Saturday but blasted her on stage antics as she claims the singer failed to "communicate any type of humanity". Cyndi said: "I don't think that it served our purpose because anger is not better than clarity and humanity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|11 min
|Autistic mormon
|39
|Fatal stabbing suspect gets 35 years in prison (Mar '16)
|2 hr
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|David Bowie: Remembered a year on
|2 hr
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|French plaits, Barbie's boyfriend and Olly Murs...
|17 hr
|French Phart
|2
|Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his...
|22 hr
|Chris
|1
|How Did Elvis Get Turned Into a Racist? (Aug '07)
|Thu
|Val Sakumislis
|1,252
|Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur...
|Thu
|lolp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC