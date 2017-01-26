Cyndi Lauper slams Madonna's Women's ...

Cyndi Lauper slams Madonna's Women's March speech

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Hays Daily News

The 'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun' hitmaker was "glad" Madonna went to the march in Washington D.C. on Saturday but blasted her on stage antics as she claims the singer failed to "communicate any type of humanity". Cyndi said: "I don't think that it served our purpose because anger is not better than clarity and humanity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi... 11 min Autistic mormon 39
News Fatal stabbing suspect gets 35 years in prison (Mar '16) 2 hr tony briar mitchell 2
News David Bowie: Remembered a year on 2 hr tony briar mitchell 1
News French plaits, Barbie's boyfriend and Olly Murs... 17 hr French Phart 2
News Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his... 22 hr Chris 1
News How Did Elvis Get Turned Into a Racist? (Aug '07) Thu Val Sakumislis 1,252
News Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur... Thu lolp 2
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,912 • Total comments across all topics: 278,315,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC