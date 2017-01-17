COUNTY: Sussex man through on Gary Barlow's talent show
Could it be magic? Sussex native Craig Webb is hoping so as he competes in a new UK-wide talent show on BBC One. He dazzled a panel of judges made up of Gary Barlow, Dannii Minogue, Martin Kemp and Amber Riley, scoring 18 out of a possible 20 stars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Sussex Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1Trumpa s inaugural concert: The weird, the pat...
|14 hr
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|18 hr
|tony briar mitchell
|697
|Residents irritated by Journey guitarist's SF w... (Dec '13)
|20 hr
|Fred
|2
|Michael Jackson's final days will now be told i...
|Thu
|Sleepingboy
|2
|Keith Richards criticises The Beatles as a live... (Jul '16)
|Thu
|The Power Of Mast...
|12
|Gregg Allman engaged to 24-year-old girlfriend (May '12)
|Thu
|LAVON AFFAIR
|12
|Man admits to swindling Alanis Morissette of ne...
|Thu
|Atlantis Morrissette
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC