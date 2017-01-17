COUNTY: Sussex man through on Gary Ba...

COUNTY: Sussex man through on Gary Barlow's talent show

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Sussex Today

Could it be magic? Sussex native Craig Webb is hoping so as he competes in a new UK-wide talent show on BBC One. He dazzled a panel of judges made up of Gary Barlow, Dannii Minogue, Martin Kemp and Amber Riley, scoring 18 out of a possible 20 stars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Sussex Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1Trumpa s inaugural concert: The weird, the pat... 14 hr Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06) 18 hr tony briar mitchell 697
News Residents irritated by Journey guitarist's SF w... (Dec '13) 20 hr Fred 2
News Michael Jackson's final days will now be told i... Thu Sleepingboy 2
News Keith Richards criticises The Beatles as a live... (Jul '16) Thu The Power Of Mast... 12
News Gregg Allman engaged to 24-year-old girlfriend (May '12) Thu LAVON AFFAIR 12
News Man admits to swindling Alanis Morissette of ne... Thu Atlantis Morrissette 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,604 • Total comments across all topics: 278,092,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC