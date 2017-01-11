Contest will pick opening acts for Bon Jovi tour
The New Jersey-based platinum-selling rockers are holding a contest to choose bands or singers to open for their upcoming tour. This Dec. 3, 2016 file photo shows Jon Bon Jovi performing with his band during Art Basel in Miami Beach, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U2's Adam Clayton says flawed democracy brought...
|20 hr
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Elvis Presley's smothering mother could have be...
|23 hr
|Tupelo Poverty
|5
|Priscilla Presley: 'There Will Never Be Another... (Sep '07)
|Tue
|Kiraraandfamily
|200
|Anthony Bell wife Kelly Landry spent four days ...
|Tue
|Sallywhittingham
|1
|Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton'
|Mon
|John Kenney Lying...
|4
|Gregg Allman engaged to 24-year-old girlfriend (May '12)
|Sun
|Eat A Peach
|10
|Steve Perry on Journey's Arnel Pineda: 'He's Th... (Jun '14)
|Jan 7
|rex
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC