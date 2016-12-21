Conrad Murray will tell Michael Jacks...

Conrad Murray will tell Michael Jackson's kids the truth

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

Dr. Conrad Murray has promised to tell Michael Jackson's children "the truth" about their parentage when they are ready. The late King of Pop raised sons Prince, 19, and Bigi, 14, and daughter Paris, 18, alone before his death in 2009, and while his youngest child's mother was never revealed, his second wife Debbie Rowe is the biological mother of the older kids.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Good memories for Badfinger's Joey Molland (Oct '10) 45 min tony briar mitchell 5
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) 48 min tony briar mitchell 2
News Ankara Assassin's pop culture irony 1 hr RitaY RasulAllah 15
News What to Do With Pussy (the Word, That Is) After... 2 hr Parenting eh 1
News It's Happening! Public Schools Indoctrinating K... 4 hr nobody 9
News Mariah Carey suffers meltdown after glitch reve... 10 hr Dude 1
News WTAE-TV'S Carriage May Be Discontinued On DirecTV (Dec '10) 11 hr Travis Horne 6
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,457 • Total comments across all topics: 277,519,703

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC