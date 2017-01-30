Cold case solved: Sheriffa s officials identify killer of Bill...
After 41 years Sheriff's Homicide investigators working in conjunction with the Hermosa Beach police department solved the murder of Karen Klass, a 32-year old mother and the ex-wife of Bill Medley by DNA match. Kenneth Eugene Troyer was identified thru matching familial DNA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|2 min
|American Independent
|108
|Jordan Chandler Admits He Lied about Being Mole... (Jul '09)
|23 hr
|Spotted Wee
|187
|One Direction to compete against Zayn Malik at ...
|Sun
|BJS
|1
|Madonna's 'MDNA' Tops Charts (Apr '12)
|Sun
|Walter Harold Marlin
|14
|Donald Trump's inauguration will go on
|Sun
|Barf Brooks Count...
|5
|Piano Guys play 'Fight Song' at Donald Trump's ...
|Sat
|YIM
|4
|Allman Brothersa Butch Trucks dead after commit...
|Sat
|splash
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC