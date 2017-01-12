Christine and the Queens will pretend to be a waitress to meet Rihanna
Brit Awards nominee Christine and the Queens has said she is willing to pass herself off as a waitress if it means she can meet Rihanna at the star-studded ceremony. The French singer, who is nominated alongside her hero for the international female solo artist prize, said she cannot wait for the surprises of the awards show.
