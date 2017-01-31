Christina Ricci wrote her own role as 'people don't see me as romantic lead'

Christina Ricci had to take matters into her own hands and create a romantic leading role for herself because she would "never have been cast" in such a part, she said. The actress plays Zelda Fitzgerald - the wife of American novelist F Scott Fitzgerald - in a new TV series focusing on the socialite's fame and influence, as well as her celebrity relationship, in the 1920s before her death at age 47. Despite her long and successful career as a movie and TV actress, former child star Christina said audiences do not see her in such a role because she does not "fall into that category", something she struggles to understand.

