Celine Dion shares a heartbreaking tr...

Celine Dion shares a heartbreaking tribute to her husband a year after his death

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

It has been a year since Celine Dion lost her husband Rene Angelil to cancer, and the singer has paid a poignant tribute to him. The video shows her touching family photos and clutching them to her chest and she wrote in French: "My heart keeps calling you.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird things you didn't know about Elvis 10 hr Wholly Silicon Wafer 7
News Ariana Grande showcases her slender pins in sex... 15 hr Kiya123 1
News Music icons Bryan Adams and Madness to play Ede... 17 hr Maddy 1
News 7 Songs That Tell Women They Don't Know They're... 20 hr angie 2
News (LISTEN) Avril Lavigne, Japanese band release c... 21 hr Avrilpunkfan9897 1
News Pop Star Fantasy! Rick Springfield Stripped Dow... Sat ERIC 19
News The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time Sat Did You See That 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,467 • Total comments across all topics: 277,958,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC