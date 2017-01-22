Carey's New Year's show is latest mis...

Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the spotlight

There are 2 comments on the The Beaumont Enterprise story from 17 hrs ago, titled Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the spotlight. In it, The Beaumont Enterprise reports that:

Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in New York.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
He Lucked Out

Los Angeles, CA

#1 16 hrs ago
Diva Syndrome.

No wonder the billionaire ditched her.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Dr Wu

“The doctor is in!”

Since: Jul 14

6,308

Location hidden
#2 4 hrs ago
...she is really disgusting.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni... 2 hr Bobb 5
News Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06) 14 hr John 6,616
News Good memories for Badfinger's Joey Molland (Oct '10) 17 hr tony briar mitchell 5
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) 17 hr tony briar mitchell 2
News Ankara Assassin's pop culture irony 17 hr RitaY RasulAllah 15
News What to Do With Pussy (the Word, That Is) After... 19 hr Parenting eh 1
News It's Happening! Public Schools Indoctrinating K... 21 hr nobody 9
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,380 • Total comments across all topics: 277,537,206

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC