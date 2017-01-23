Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Saturday Night Live' in February
The 20-year-old pop singer from Brampton, Ont., will be the comedy sketch show's musical guest on Feb. 4. Her debut single "Here" climbed into the Top 5 of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in early 2016 before she grabbed the Juno Award for breakthrough artist of the year. She also provided vocals for "How Far I'll Go," a song written by "Hamilton" scribe Lin Manuel Miranda for Disney's "Moana."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|4 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Kylie Minogue and husband Joshua Sasse refuse t...
|5 hr
|Rosa_Winkel
|2
|Rae Sremmurd Brings Out Drake In Amsterdam
|10 hr
|Rapped
|1
|Michael Jackson's final days will now be told i...
|15 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|6
|Michael Jackson's daughter 'incredibly offended...
|15 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|6
|Journey and Night Ranger at Richmond Coliseum (Sep '09)
|21 hr
|Truth
|2
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|23 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC