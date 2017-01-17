Bruce Springsteen tribute band pull out of Washington concert before inauguration show
A Bruce Springsteen tribute band have pulled out of performing at a Washington concert on the night before Donald Trump's inauguration, out of respect for The Boss. But rather than Trump's official inauguration concert, they were due to perform at the New Jersey State Society's gala on Thursday.
