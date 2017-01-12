Broadway star Jennifer Holliday pulls out of Trump's inauguration concert
Broadway star Jennifer Holliday has pulled out of a concert celebrating Donald Trump's inauguration following protests from her gay and black fans. Jennifer, best known for her Tony-winning role in Broadway's Dreamgirls, said she had not considered that singing at Thursday's concert at Washington's Lincoln Memorial would be judged a statement of support for the president-elect.
