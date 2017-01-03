Bradley Walsh is the UK's most succes...

Bradley Walsh is the UK's most successful new artist of 2016

Yep, you read that headline right soap star and game show host Bradley Walsh has become the UK's most successful debut artist of 2016. The Chase presenter's first album, Chasing Dreams, outsold records by former One Direction star Zayn Malik as well as Blossoms and Jack Garratt.

