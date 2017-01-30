Blondie to play British Summer Time f...

Blondie to play British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park

Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Led by pioneering frontwoman Debbie Harry, the band will support Phil Collins at this year's British Summer Time festival on Friday June 30. Last year it was revealed that the former Genesis star would headline BST in what will be his biggest solo show ever. Also performing on June 30 will be Collins's former Genesis bandmate Mike Rutherford with supergroup Mike + The Mechanics and indie-rock quartet Starsailor.

Chicago, IL

