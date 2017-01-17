Block party for Ed Sheeran as he brin...

Block party for Ed Sheeran as he brings Lego to a date

Multi-millionaire singer Ed Sheeran has said that he celebrates his success by buying himself children's toys - and that he even brought along his Lego on a date. The chart-topper, 25, is worth an estimated A 45 million thanks to his best-selling tracks and sell-out tours.

