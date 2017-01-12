Beyonce leads the way with five NME a...

Beyonce leads the way with five NME award nominations

Hampshire Chronicle

Queen Bey rules supreme over the music awards shortlist, which also sees The 1975, Skepta, Bastille and Christine And The Queens handed four nods each. Beyonce is up for best album, music moment of the year, best international female, hero of the year and best video for Formation.

