Beyonce leads the way with five NME award nominations
Queen Bey rules supreme over the music awards shortlist, which also sees The 1975, Skepta, Bastille and Christine And The Queens handed four nods each. Beyonce is up for best album, music moment of the year, best international female, hero of the year and best video for Formation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pop Star Fantasy! Rick Springfield Stripped Dow...
|1 hr
|ERIC
|14
|Michael Jackson's daughter 'incredibly offended...
|Thu
|BHM5267
|2
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Thu
|chugs are POS
|15
|Steve Perry on Journey's Arnel Pineda: 'He's Th... (Jun '14)
|Jan 11
|aq dragon
|6
|U2's Adam Clayton says flawed democracy brought...
|Jan 10
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Elvis Presley's smothering mother could have be...
|Jan 10
|Tupelo Poverty
|5
|Priscilla Presley: 'There Will Never Be Another... (Sep '07)
|Jan 10
|Kiraraandfamily
|200
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC