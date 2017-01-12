Bella Hadid unfollows Selena Gomez on Instagram
The 20-year-old model reportedly stopped subscribing to the 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker's photo feed after pictures emerged of her kissing Bella's ex The Weeknd. The loved up pictures of the pair outside Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica have been making the rounds on social media throughout the day.
