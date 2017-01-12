Bella Hadid unfollows Selena Gomez on...

Bella Hadid unfollows Selena Gomez on Instagram

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 20-year-old model reportedly stopped subscribing to the 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker's photo feed after pictures emerged of her kissing Bella's ex The Weeknd. The loved up pictures of the pair outside Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica have been making the rounds on social media throughout the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michael Jackson's daughter 'incredibly offended... 8 hr BHM5267 2
News Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15) 9 hr chugs are POS 15
News Steve Perry on Journey's Arnel Pineda: 'He's Th... (Jun '14) Wed aq dragon 6
News U2's Adam Clayton says flawed democracy brought... Tue Walkin Boss 1
News Elvis Presley's smothering mother could have be... Tue Tupelo Poverty 5
News Priscilla Presley: 'There Will Never Be Another... (Sep '07) Tue Kiraraandfamily 200
News Anthony Bell wife Kelly Landry spent four days ... Tue Sallywhittingham 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,708 • Total comments across all topics: 277,846,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC