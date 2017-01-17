Bella Hadid 'hurt' by The Weeknd's ne...

Bella Hadid 'hurt' by The Weeknd's new romance

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 20-year-old model is said to still be reeling over pictures of her ex-boyfriend - real name Abel Tesfaye - kissing the 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker. A source shared to People magazine: "Bella and Abel's split wasn't dramatic, but of course she's hurt and p****d that he's moved on so quickly with Selena."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watch Rae Sremmurd Deliver France's Weather For... 10 min No Thanks 3
News Weird things you didn't know about Elvis 21 hr Hectic Times 10
News Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 22-28 23 hr aq dragon 2
News Michael Jackson's final days will now be told i... 23 hr The Power Of Mast... 1
News Prince Beats Michael Jackson's Digital Songs Ch... (May '16) Tue The Power Of Mast... 128
News Keith Richards criticises The Beatles as a live... (Jul '16) Tue The Power Of Mast... 9
News Celebrity birthdays for April 21 (Apr '11) Mon tony briar mitchell 2
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,108 • Total comments across all topics: 278,025,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC