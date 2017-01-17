Bella Hadid 'hurt' by The Weeknd's new romance
The 20-year-old model is said to still be reeling over pictures of her ex-boyfriend - real name Abel Tesfaye - kissing the 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker. A source shared to People magazine: "Bella and Abel's split wasn't dramatic, but of course she's hurt and p****d that he's moved on so quickly with Selena."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch Rae Sremmurd Deliver France's Weather For...
|10 min
|No Thanks
|3
|Weird things you didn't know about Elvis
|21 hr
|Hectic Times
|10
|Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 22-28
|23 hr
|aq dragon
|2
|Michael Jackson's final days will now be told i...
|23 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|Prince Beats Michael Jackson's Digital Songs Ch... (May '16)
|Tue
|The Power Of Mast...
|128
|Keith Richards criticises The Beatles as a live... (Jul '16)
|Tue
|The Power Of Mast...
|9
|Celebrity birthdays for April 21 (Apr '11)
|Mon
|tony briar mitchell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC