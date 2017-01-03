Battle joined with similar ratings scores for The Voice and Let It Shine
New Saturday night shows The Voice and Let It Shine kicked off on an almost even footing as an equal number of viewers tuned in to the launch programmes. Both the ITV and BBC singing competitions - which overlapped for half an hour on the television schedule - peaked at just under seven million viewers Let It Shine, which sees Take That star Gary Barlow on the hunt to fill the cast of a new musical, was watched by an average of 6.3 million, peaking at 6.9 million.
