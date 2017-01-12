Azoff's company signs Prince estate f...

Azoff's company signs Prince estate for performing rights

Prince's estate has signed a deal with Global Music Rights, founded by entertainment industry powerhouse Irving Azoff, to represent songs written by the icon. Prince was signed to performing rights company ASCAP until 2014.

