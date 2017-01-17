Arcade Fire joins protesting musician...

Arcade Fire joins protesting musicians with anti-Trump track

15 hrs ago Read more: Bury Times

In collaboration with Mavis Staples, the American rock group shared I Give You Power to spread a message of "solidarity" and "not feeling powerless". Speaking to Zane Lowe's Beats 1 show on Thursday, they said: "It's really crazy times, and I think that naturally a lot of art comes out of that.

Chicago, IL

