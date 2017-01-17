Alanis Morissette manager admits to $...

Alanis Morissette manager admits to $4.8M theft from singer

" Federal prosecutors say a business manager who embezzled more than $6.5 million from singer Alanis Morissette and other entertainment and sports figures has agreed to plead guilty. Jonathan Todd Schwartz agreed Wednesday to plead guilty in Los Angeles federal court to two felonies that carry a maximum of 23 years in federal prison.

