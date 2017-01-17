Alanis Morissette manager admits to $4.8M theft from singer
" Federal prosecutors say a business manager who embezzled more than $6.5 million from singer Alanis Morissette and other entertainment and sports figures has agreed to plead guilty. Jonathan Todd Schwartz agreed Wednesday to plead guilty in Los Angeles federal court to two felonies that carry a maximum of 23 years in federal prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cher Slams Trump At Clinton Fundraiser; Likens ...
|38 min
|Say what
|4
|Watch Rae Sremmurd Deliver France's Weather For...
|6 hr
|No Thanks
|3
|Weird things you didn't know about Elvis
|Tue
|Hectic Times
|10
|Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 22-28
|Tue
|aq dragon
|2
|Michael Jackson's final days will now be told i...
|Tue
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|Prince Beats Michael Jackson's Digital Songs Ch... (May '16)
|Tue
|The Power Of Mast...
|128
|Keith Richards criticises The Beatles as a live... (Jul '16)
|Tue
|The Power Of Mast...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC