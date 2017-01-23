a oeTerrifieda Idina Menzel a oeSaid No to Myself 12 Timesa Before Agreeing to Star in a oeBeache...
Starring in the remake of a beloved movie is hard enough, but what if you also had to record your own version of that movie's #1 Grammy-winning hit? No wonder Idina Menzel says she was "terrified" to star in Lifetime's reboot of the 1988 Bette Midler/Barbara Hershey film Beaches , debuting this weekend. "I was terrified to do it at firstI think it's a beautiful, beautiful movie," said Idina.
