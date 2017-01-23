a oeTerrifieda Idina Menzel a oeSaid ...

a oeTerrifieda Idina Menzel a oeSaid No to Myself 12 Timesa Before Agreeing to Star in a oeBeache...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas

Starring in the remake of a beloved movie is hard enough, but what if you also had to record your own version of that movie's #1 Grammy-winning hit? No wonder Idina Menzel says she was "terrified" to star in Lifetime's reboot of the 1988 Bette Midler/Barbara Hershey film Beaches , debuting this weekend. "I was terrified to do it at firstI think it's a beautiful, beautiful movie," said Idina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michael Jackson's final days will now be told i... 3 hr The Power Of Mast... 6
News Michael Jackson's daughter 'incredibly offended... 3 hr The Power Of Mast... 6
News Journey and Night Ranger at Richmond Coliseum (Sep '09) 9 hr Truth 2
News Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as... 11 hr The Power Of Mast... 4
News Paris Jackson Shows Off Her New Tongue Piercing... (May '16) 11 hr The Power Of Mast... 25
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... 16 hr Drax112 2
News Kylie Minogue and husband Joshua Sasse refuse t... 18 hr Rosa_Winkel 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,874 • Total comments across all topics: 278,184,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC