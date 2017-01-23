a oeSaturday Night Livea Enlists a oe...

a oeSaturday Night Livea Enlists a oePutina to Ridicule Trump Inauguration Crowd Numbers

Alec Baldwin's absence on this weekend's Saturday Night Live didn't stop Beck Bennett's Vladimir Putin and Kate McKinnon's Kellyanne Conway from skewering all things Donald Trump - particularly the number of attendees at Friday's inauguration, and Putin's alleged involvement in Trump's win. The cold open began with Bennett's Putin - shirtless, of course - noting, "Today many of you are scared, and marching in the streets.

