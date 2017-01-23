80s group New Edition presented with Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Bobby Brown and his bandmates Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill reunited for the ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard. The group rose to fame in the 1980s with hits including Candy Girl and Mr Telephone Man, before Bobby - who was formerly married to the late Whitney Houston - forged a successful solo career.
