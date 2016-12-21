You'll never guess whose album was th...

You'll never guess whose album was the most unwanted this Christmas

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bury Times

Second-hand product buyer musicmagpie.com said more than 32,000 copies of the hit album were traded in over just 48 hours. It was followed by Justin Bieber's Purpose, with just over 25,000 copies bought by the website over Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bury Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guess Who's coming to casino 5 hr Randy Cummings 4
News Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni... 18 hr RDL 4
News Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15) Thu The_Real_Now_What 10
News George Michael was a gay icon Wed Sorry Hill 56
News New York rapper shot, wounded sitting in car at... Wed tomin cali 5
News Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi... Wed Wondering 4
News Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year... Wed Christian Taliban 2
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,670 • Total comments across all topics: 277,459,591

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC