X Factor winner Matt Terry gushes about Nicole Scherzinger saying he couldn't have won without her
The 23-year-old, who beat Sharon Osbourne's act Saara Aalto, to win the title, told ITV's Loose Women that he "hit the jackpot" by landing Nicole as his mentor. Talking about winning, he said: "I still can't believe it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre...
|5 hr
|Drunk on Stage
|10
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|21 hr
|Bachman and Assoc...
|1
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|21 hr
|otaku
|3
|Public University Punishes Professor For Sex Cr...
|Fri
|GramsNE1
|1
|The Beach Boys Have Been Asked To Perform At Do...
|Fri
|GramsNE1
|1
|Hazard Local on Pop Candy (Feb '08)
|Thu
|I heard of it too
|4
|Ankara Assassin's pop culture irony
|Dec 22
|Velupillai Prabha...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC