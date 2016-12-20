Watership Down author Richard Adams d...

Watership Down author Richard Adams dies aged 96

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Redditch Advertiser

The statement, issued on Tuesday, said: " Richard's much-loved family announce with sadness that their dear father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully at 10pm on Christmas Eve." Adams, who grew up in Berkshire, penned the classic book at the age of 52 after encouragement from his children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redditch Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi... 1 hr Wondering 4
News Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year... 1 hr Christian Taliban 2
News George Michael was a gay icon 3 hr Rainbow Kid 55
News Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea... 14 hr YourUncleCasey 1
News New York rapper shot, wounded sitting in car at... 15 hr coyote505 4
News Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre... Mon Nothing Good 13
News Martin Kemp rejoins Birds Of A Feather flock fo... Sun 6923abc 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,920 • Total comments across all topics: 277,400,580

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC