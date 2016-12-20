Watership Down author Richard Adams dies aged 96
The statement, issued on Tuesday, said: " Richard's much-loved family announce with sadness that their dear father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully at 10pm on Christmas Eve." Adams, who grew up in Berkshire, penned the classic book at the age of 52 after encouragement from his children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redditch Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|1 hr
|Wondering
|4
|Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year...
|1 hr
|Christian Taliban
|2
|George Michael was a gay icon
|3 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|55
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|14 hr
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|New York rapper shot, wounded sitting in car at...
|15 hr
|coyote505
|4
|Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre...
|Mon
|Nothing Good
|13
|Martin Kemp rejoins Birds Of A Feather flock fo...
|Sun
|6923abc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC