Walker asks Trump for more control over refugees
Gov. Scott Walker asked President-elect Donald Trump in a letter delivered Tuesday to give his state more authority in determining how many refugees can come from countries with ties to terrorism. Walker also asked for help to allow the state to proceed with drug testing for some food stamp recipients and legalizing the hunting of gray wolves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre...
|5 hr
|Drunk on Stage
|10
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|21 hr
|Bachman and Assoc...
|1
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|21 hr
|otaku
|3
|Public University Punishes Professor For Sex Cr...
|Fri
|GramsNE1
|1
|The Beach Boys Have Been Asked To Perform At Do...
|Fri
|GramsNE1
|1
|Hazard Local on Pop Candy (Feb '08)
|Thu
|I heard of it too
|4
|Ankara Assassin's pop culture irony
|Dec 22
|Velupillai Prabha...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC