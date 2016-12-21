Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, to be inducted into Rock Hall
In this June 26, 2016 file photo, Jeff Lynne from British band Electric Light Orchestra performs at the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm, in Somerset, England. The late rapper Tupac Shakur and Seattle-based rockers Pearl Jam lead a class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees that also include folkie Joan Baez and 1970s favorites Journey, Yes and Electric Light Orchestra.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre...
|5 hr
|Drunk on Stage
|10
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|21 hr
|Bachman and Assoc...
|1
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|21 hr
|otaku
|3
|Public University Punishes Professor For Sex Cr...
|Fri
|GramsNE1
|1
|The Beach Boys Have Been Asked To Perform At Do...
|Fri
|GramsNE1
|1
|Hazard Local on Pop Candy (Feb '08)
|Thu
|I heard of it too
|4
|Ankara Assassin's pop culture irony
|Dec 22
|Velupillai Prabha...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC