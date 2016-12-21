Tributes outside George Michael's hou...

Tributes outside George Michael's house in Highgate, North London, UK, following the singer's death

14 hrs ago

A post-mortem examination on singer George Michael is yet to be held but will be "undertaken in due course", a coroner's office has said. Michael's publicist said his family and friends had been "touched beyond words" by the "incredible outpouring of love" from fans, adding there were no suspicious circumstances around his death, which was reported to have been caused by heart failure.

