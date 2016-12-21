Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes...

Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be inducted into Rock Hall

There are 1 comment on the WTOV9 story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be inducted into Rock Hall. In it, WTOV9 reports that:

The late rapper Tupac Shakur and Seattle-based rockers Pearl Jam lead a class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees that also include folkie Joan Baez and 1970s favorites Journey, Yes and Electric Light Orchestra. The rock hall also said Tuesday it would give a special award to Nile Rodgers, whose disco-era band Chic failed again to make the cut after its 11th time nominated.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTOV9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Dr Wu

“The doctor is in!”

Since: Jul 14

6,248

Location hidden
#1 Tuesday Dec 20
What the hell did Tupac have to do with rock and roll music..I wonder if Neil Diamond will ever be inducted in to the rap music hall of fame...HELL NO!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre... 5 hr Drunk on Stage 10
News Guess Who's coming to casino 21 hr Bachman and Assoc... 1
News Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15) 21 hr otaku 3
News Public University Punishes Professor For Sex Cr... Fri GramsNE1 1
News The Beach Boys Have Been Asked To Perform At Do... Fri GramsNE1 1
News Hazard Local on Pop Candy (Feb '08) Thu I heard of it too 4
News Ankara Assassin's pop culture irony Dec 22 Velupillai Prabha... 12
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,136 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,845

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC