Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be inducted into Rock Hall

The late rapper Tupac Shakur and Seattle-based rockers Pearl Jam lead a class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees that also include folkie Joan Baez and 1970s favorites Journey, Yes and Electric Light Orchestra. The rock hall also said Tuesday it would give a special award to Nile Rodgers, whose disco-era band Chic failed again to make the cut after its 11th time nominated.
“The doctor is in!”
Since: Jul 14
6,248
Location hidden
#1 Tuesday Dec 20
What the hell did Tupac have to do with rock and roll music..I wonder if Neil Diamond will ever be inducted in to the rap music hall of fame...HELL NO!
