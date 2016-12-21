There are on the WTOV9 story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be inducted into Rock Hall. In it, WTOV9 reports that:

The late rapper Tupac Shakur and Seattle-based rockers Pearl Jam lead a class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees that also include folkie Joan Baez and 1970s favorites Journey, Yes and Electric Light Orchestra. The rock hall also said Tuesday it would give a special award to Nile Rodgers, whose disco-era band Chic failed again to make the cut after its 11th time nominated.

