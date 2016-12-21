Throngs to pack Times Square for New Year's Eve bash
Maybe a million revelers are expected to navigate through high security in the blocks around Times Square to cheer on the new year with entertainers The Waterford crystal ball lit by Phillips on display before the Philips Ball Test during the runup to Times Square New Year's Eve 2017 at One Times Square on December 30, 2016 in New York City. NEW YORK - Maybe a million revelers are expected to navigate through high security in the blocks around Times Square to cheer on the new year with entertainers including Mariah Carey and watch the descent of the glittering crystal ball.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's Happening! Public Schools Indoctrinating K...
|5 hr
|Mercy
|6
|Marie Osmond interview: The Osmonds bring Chris...
|6 hr
|james wiliams
|2
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|12 hr
|JEAN CLAUDE MANDAM
|14
|DJ Roonie G having a New Yeara s Eve party at T...
|20 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Sat
|tony briar mitchell
|696
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|Fri
|Randy Cummings
|4
|Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni...
|Thu
|RDL
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC