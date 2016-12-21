The Railway Children actress Deddie Davies 'dies aged 78'
The TV and film star was known for her role as Nell Perks in 1970 film The Railway Children and in recent years she played Marj in comedy series Stella. As well as Stella, her long career in TV included roles in Doctors, The Bill, The Forsyte Saga and Some Mothers Do 'Ave Em.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre...
|5 hr
|Drunk on Stage
|10
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|21 hr
|Bachman and Assoc...
|1
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|21 hr
|otaku
|3
|Public University Punishes Professor For Sex Cr...
|Fri
|GramsNE1
|1
|The Beach Boys Have Been Asked To Perform At Do...
|Fri
|GramsNE1
|1
|Hazard Local on Pop Candy (Feb '08)
|Thu
|I heard of it too
|4
|Ankara Assassin's pop culture irony
|Dec 22
|Velupillai Prabha...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC