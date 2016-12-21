Thanks for the calories: NYC's Carneg...

Thanks for the calories: NYC's Carnegie Deli says goodbye

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

After 79 years of serving up heaps of cured meat to tourists, theatre patrons and workaday New Yorkers, the Carnegie Delicatessen will slice its last ridiculously oversized sandwich on Friday. Fans lined up all week for a last bite at the restaurant, which got a star turn in Woody Allen's 1984 film "Broadway Danny Rose" and remained a stop until the end for out-of-towners looking for the classic New York deli experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guess Who's coming to casino 8 hr Randy Cummings 4
News Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni... 21 hr RDL 4
News Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15) Thu The_Real_Now_What 10
News George Michael was a gay icon Wed Sorry Hill 56
News New York rapper shot, wounded sitting in car at... Wed tomin cali 5
News Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi... Wed Wondering 4
News Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year... Wed Christian Taliban 2
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,171 • Total comments across all topics: 277,463,607

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC