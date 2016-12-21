Thanks for the calories: NYC's Carnegie Deli says goodbye
After 79 years of serving up heaps of cured meat to tourists, theatre patrons and workaday New Yorkers, the Carnegie Delicatessen will slice its last ridiculously oversized sandwich on Friday. Fans lined up all week for a last bite at the restaurant, which got a star turn in Woody Allen's 1984 film "Broadway Danny Rose" and remained a stop until the end for out-of-towners looking for the classic New York deli experience.
