Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old fa...

Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old fan in Missouri

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

At age 96, Cyrus Porter is a devoted Taylor Swift fan. He's traveled from his rural Missouri home to St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee, to see her in concert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea... 2 hr YourUncleCasey 1
News New York rapper shot, wounded sitting in car at... 3 hr coyote505 4
News George Michael was a gay icon 3 hr Puffer 49
News Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre... Mon Nothing Good 13
News Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi... Mon Rainbow Kid 3
News Martin Kemp rejoins Birds Of A Feather flock fo... Sun 6923abc 1
News Guess Who's coming to casino Dec 25 THE PRETENDERS 2
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,075 • Total comments across all topics: 277,388,159

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC