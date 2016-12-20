Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old fan in Missouri
At age 96, Cyrus Porter is a devoted Taylor Swift fan. He's traveled from his rural Missouri home to St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee, to see her in concert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|2 hr
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|New York rapper shot, wounded sitting in car at...
|3 hr
|coyote505
|4
|George Michael was a gay icon
|3 hr
|Puffer
|49
|Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre...
|Mon
|Nothing Good
|13
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Mon
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|Martin Kemp rejoins Birds Of A Feather flock fo...
|Sun
|6923abc
|1
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|Dec 25
|THE PRETENDERS
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC