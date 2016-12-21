Sydney hosts fireworks spectacular as Australia welcomes 2017
Spectacular fireworks have illuminated Sydney Harbour Bridge to celebrate the arrival of 2017 in Australia, as Britons count the hours until the new year also lands in the UK. Cities in the Pacific island nations of Samoa, Tonga and Kiribati were the first to welcome the new year as the clock hit 10am on New Year's Eve in London.
