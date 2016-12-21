Sir Elton John leads tributes to 'bri...

Sir Elton John leads tributes to 'brilliant artist' George Michael

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Elton John and George Michael leaving Westminster Abbey in London, after the funeral service for Diana, Princess of Wales. Pop superstar Mr Michael has died peacefully at home, his publicist said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News George Michael was a gay icon 1 min Jaysus Sharia 14
News Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi... 1 hr Rainbow Kid 3
News Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre... 4 hr Natives 12
News New York rapper shot, wounded sitting in car at... 5 hr Go Blue Forever 2
News Martin Kemp rejoins Birds Of A Feather flock fo... 13 hr 6923abc 1
News Guess Who's coming to casino Sun THE PRETENDERS 2
News Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15) Sat otaku 3
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,775 • Total comments across all topics: 277,351,368

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC