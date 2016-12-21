Sir Cliff Richard says faith in God '...

Sir Cliff Richard says faith in God 'even stronger' after facing sex allegations

Wednesday Dec 21

Sir Cliff said learning to forgive his accuser was the turning point that helped him release 'all that hate and anger' Sir Cliff Richard has said that spending nearly two years facing sexual allegations has made his faith in God "even stronger". In an in-depth interview with LBC presenter Steve Allen, the singer revealed that learning to forgive his accuser was the turning point that helped him release "all that hate and anger."

