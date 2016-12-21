Singer James Taylor cancels Manila concert over Duterte's drug war
James Taylor has cancelled his February concert in Manila, saying he finds reports of summary executions of suspected drug offenders in the Philippines without judicial proceedings "deeply concerning and unacceptable". The American singer-songwriter tweeted Wednesday that he had been looking forward to performing in Manila and that it saddened him to cancel the concert.
