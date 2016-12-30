Sia files to divorce filmmaker husban...

Sia files to divorce filmmaker husband after 2-year marriage

16 hrs ago

The "Chandelier" singer cited irreconcilable differences in her petition to end her marriage to filmmaker Erik Anders Lang, which was filed Dec. 20 in Los Angeles Superior Court. The former couple has no children together and has a prenuptial agreement.

