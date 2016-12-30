Sia files to divorce filmmaker husband after 2-year marriage
The "Chandelier" singer cited irreconcilable differences in her petition to end her marriage to filmmaker Erik Anders Lang, which was filed Dec. 20 in Los Angeles Superior Court. The former couple has no children together and has a prenuptial agreement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DJ Roonie G having a New Yeara s Eve party at T...
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|2 hr
|The_Real_Now_What
|12
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|6 hr
|tony briar mitchell
|696
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|Fri
|Randy Cummings
|4
|Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni...
|Thu
|RDL
|4
|George Michael was a gay icon
|Dec 28
|Sorry Hill
|56
|New York rapper shot, wounded sitting in car at...
|Dec 28
|tomin cali
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC