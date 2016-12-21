RockaBYE to the competition! Clean Bandit clean up as they scoop Christmas number one
The British electronic music trio's Rockabye, featuring rapper Sean Paul and singer Anne-Marie, has been in the singles charts for nine weeks and in the top spot for seven. The group fended off stiff competition from One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, Little Mix, Rag'n'Bone Man and an old festive favourite, All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey, to score the prestigious title, the Official Charts Company said.
