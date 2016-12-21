RockaBYE to the competition! Clean Ba...

RockaBYE to the competition! Clean Bandit clean up as they scoop Christmas number one

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sunday Herald

The British electronic music trio's Rockabye, featuring rapper Sean Paul and singer Anne-Marie, has been in the singles charts for nine weeks and in the top spot for seven. The group fended off stiff competition from One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, Little Mix, Rag'n'Bone Man and an old festive favourite, All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey, to score the prestigious title, the Official Charts Company said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guess Who's coming to casino 5 hr THE PRETENDERS 2
News Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre... 6 hr Tupelo Thugs 11
News Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15) Sat otaku 3
News Public University Punishes Professor For Sex Cr... Fri GramsNE1 1
News The Beach Boys Have Been Asked To Perform At Do... Fri GramsNE1 1
News Hazard Local on Pop Candy (Feb '08) Thu I heard of it too 4
News Ankara Assassin's pop culture irony Dec 22 Velupillai Prabha... 12
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,951 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,270

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC