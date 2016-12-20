'Rick Parfitt part of my story for 50...

'Rick Parfitt part of my story for 50 years,' laments bandmate Francis Rossi

12 hrs ago Read more: Warrington Guardian

Status Quo frontman Francis Rossi has spoken of his shock following the death of his bandmate, Rick Parfitt, describing him as "the archetypal rock star". The veteran musician suffered from a severe infection while in a Spanish hospital, which he had visited due to complications with a pre-existing shoulder injury, and died on Christmas Eve.

